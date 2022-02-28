Delhi Traffic Police today issued an advisory for travellers commuting via Lala Lajpat Rai Marg as the road got caved in due to construction work and advised citizens to take an alternate route.

In a tweet, it said,"Digging work of Delhi Jal Board is going on Outer Ring Road from Madhuban Chowk to Haiderpur. Due to this, one lane is affected.Traffic will remain heavy on this road. Motorists are advised to avoid this stretch."

In a tweet today, the Delhi Traffic Police wrote, "Traffic Alert--One lane of Lala Lajpat Rai Marg was caved in due to construction work of CRPF Building in CGO Complex. It is adjacent to Lala Lajpat Rai Marg opposite Shamshan Ghat Lodhi Road. Only one lane (out of three lanes) is available for light passenger vehicles i.e. two,...."

Traffic Alert

One lane of Lala Lajpat Rai Marg was caved in due to construction work of CRPF Building in CGO Complex. It is adjacent to Lala Lajpat Rai Marg opposite Shamshan Ghat Lodhi Road.

Only one lane (out of three lanes) is available for light passenger vehicles i.e. two, — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) February 28, 2022

"three and four-wheeled vehicle. Traffic flow will remain slow due to the heavy traffic volume of working days. Road users are advised to take alternate routes to reach New Delhi or Zoo side i.e. Bhishma Pitamah Marg, Aurobindo Marg or Mathura road, to avoid congestion," read the tweet today.

