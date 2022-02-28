Delhi traffic update: Take alternate routes to reach New Delhi or Zoo side

In a tweet today, the Delhi Traffic Police wrote, "Traffic Alert--One lane of Lala Lajpat Rai Marg was caved in due to construction work of CRPF Building in CGO Complex. It is adjacent to Lala Lajpat Rai Marg opposite Shamshan Ghat Lodhi Road. Only one lane (out of three lanes) is available for light passenger vehicles i.e. two,...."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}