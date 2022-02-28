Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Delhi traffic update: Take alternate routes to reach New Delhi or Zoo side

Delhi traffic update: Take alternate routes to reach New Delhi or Zoo side

Traffic Jam in Delhi 
1 min read . 02:17 PM IST Livemint

  • Delhi Traffic Alert: One lane of Lala Lajpat Rai Marg was caved in due to construction work of CRPF Building in CGO Complex

 Delhi Traffic Police today issued an advisory for travellers commuting via Lala Lajpat Rai Marg as the road got caved in due to construction work and advised citizens to take an alternate route.

In a tweet, it said,"Digging work of Delhi Jal Board is going on Outer Ring Road from Madhuban Chowk to Haiderpur. Due to this, one lane is affected.Traffic will remain heavy on this road. Motorists are advised to avoid this stretch."

In a tweet today, the Delhi Traffic Police wrote, "Traffic Alert--One lane of Lala Lajpat Rai Marg was caved in due to construction work of CRPF Building in CGO Complex. It is adjacent to Lala Lajpat Rai Marg opposite Shamshan Ghat Lodhi Road. Only one lane (out of three lanes) is available for light passenger vehicles i.e. two,...."

"three and four-wheeled vehicle. Traffic flow will remain slow due to the heavy traffic volume of working days. Road users are advised to take alternate routes to reach New Delhi or Zoo side i.e. Bhishma Pitamah Marg, Aurobindo Marg or Mathura road, to avoid congestion," read the tweet today. 

