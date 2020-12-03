Delhi traffic update: Take these alternative routes

A crucial round of talks between the Centre and the representatives of protesting farmers is scheduled to be held later in the day.

With no let up in the farmers protest against the Centre's new farm laws, the Delhi Police on Thursday intensified its security arrangements and suggested alternative routes to commuters entering or exiting the city.

A crucial round of talks between the Centre and the representatives of protesting farmers is scheduled to be held later in the day.

Borders closed

In a series of tweets, the Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday alerted commuters about the closure of Singhu, Lampur, Auchandi, Chilla and other borders in view of the farmers protest.

Take these routes for Haryana

It, however, said those wanting to travel to Haryana can take Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders.

"Singhu border is still closed from both sides. Lampur, Auchandi & other small borders also closed. Please take alternative routes. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba Chowk & GTK Road," the city traffic police tweeted.

Avoid Noida Link road

It also advised commuters to avoid Noida Link road and instead use NH 24 and DND as the Chilla border on Noida Link road remained closed for traffic.

"Tikri, Jharoda Borders are closed for any Traffic Movement. Badusarai Border is open only for Light Motor Vehicle like Cars and two wheelers. Jhatikara Border is open only for two wheeler traffic," it said in another tweet.