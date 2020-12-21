As farmers' protest in the national capital against the government's three newly-enacted farm laws enters 26th day at the Singhu (Delhi-Haryana) border, farmer unions have started to sit on relay hunger strike from today.

With this, several border routes connecting Delhi to Haryana, Ghaziabad, UP, and other cities are blocked. However, the Delhi Traffic Police on Monday issued an advisory, informing commuters about open, blocked, and diverted routes.

Here are the available open borders to Haryana:

Jharoda (Only Single Carriageway/Road), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera Borders.

Borders closed for traffic according to the Delhi Traffic Police:

1) Obstruction in traffic in the carriageway from Murga Mandi towards Ghazipur roundabout due to overturn of a tractor trolly. Kindly avoid the stretch.

2) Tikri, Dhansa borders are closed for any traffic movement. Jhatikara borders is open only for two-wheelers and pedestrian movement.

3) Chilla border one carriageway from Delhi to Noida is open for traffic. However, the other carriageway from Noida to Delhi is closed.

4) Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, and Mangesh borders are closed. Please take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad Saboli and Singhu school toll tax borders. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road. Please avoid Outer Ring road, GTK road and NH 44.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly-enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

