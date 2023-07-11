The Delhi traffic police on 11 July said that the vehicular traffic is affected on the C- Hexagon at India gate due to road cave-in near Shershah road cut.

The traffic police has further advised commuters to plan their journey accordingly. Earlier yesterday, CM Arvind Kejriwal who called an emergency meeting officials from all departments announced an inquiry into road cave-in incidents in the city.

The national capital recorded 153 mm of rainfall on Saturday and 107 mm of precipitation on till 8.30 am on Monday. Between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Monday, 2.9 mm of rainfall was recorded. Addressing a press conference on the situation, Kejriwal cited rainfall figures and said it was for the first time in 40 years that Delhi had such severe rainfall.

"The last time it rained as much as this was back in 1982 when there was 169 mm of rainfall in a 24-hour period. So, this is unprecedented rainfall and unfortunately the drainage system in the city is not designed to withstand such extreme rainfall," he said.

Moreover, sharing another update, it said that vehicular movement was also restricted at Pragati Maidan tunnel due to waterlogging. The Pragati Maidan tunnel remained closed for traffic due to waterlogging for the third consecutive day.