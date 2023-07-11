Delhi traffic update: Vehicular movement affected at India Gate as road caves-in. Check advisory here2 min read 11 Jul 2023, 10:33 AM IST
Delhi traffic affected due to road cave-in at India Gate and waterlogging at Pragati Maidan tunnel. Yamuna River crosses danger mark, causing rail traffic suspension. CM Kejriwal announces inquiry into road cave-in incidents.
The Delhi traffic police on 11 July said that the vehicular traffic is affected on the C- Hexagon at India gate due to road cave-in near Shershah road cut.
The national capital recorded 153 mm of rainfall on Saturday and 107 mm of precipitation on till 8.30 am on Monday. Between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Monday, 2.9 mm of rainfall was recorded. Addressing a press conference on the situation, Kejriwal cited rainfall figures and said it was for the first time in 40 years that Delhi had such severe rainfall.
Monsoon News LIVE
"The last time it rained as much as this was back in 1982 when there was 169 mm of rainfall in a 24-hour period. So, this is unprecedented rainfall and unfortunately the drainage system in the city is not designed to withstand such extreme rainfall," he said.
Moreover, sharing another update, it said that vehicular movement was also restricted at Pragati Maidan tunnel due to waterlogging. The Pragati Maidan tunnel remained closed for traffic due to waterlogging for the third consecutive day.
In another tweet, it also said that traffic was also affected on the iron bridge Pusta Road Gandhi Nagar. The police said that it is closed for public, traffic till further orders due to dangerous level of water in Yamuna river.
Earlier in the day, Traffic was affected on NH-48 in the carriageway from Gurugram towards Delhi due to overturned a truck near Dwarka link road cut, however, later the police said that truck has been removed.
Meanwhile, in Delhi, the Yamuna River has exceeded the evacuation mark of 206 metres, prompting the relocation of people residing in flood-prone areas to safer locations, said officials on Tuesday, adding that it crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres in the national capital yesterday evening. The rail traffic over the old Yamuna bridge in the national capital has been temporarily suspended as the water level crossed the danger mark in the Yamuna due to heavy downpours over the past few days.
In a press conference on Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said a flood-like situation is unlikely in the national capital, but the city government is prepared to tackle any eventuality.