Meanwhile, in Delhi, the Yamuna River has exceeded the evacuation mark of 206 metres, prompting the relocation of people residing in flood-prone areas to safer locations, said officials on Tuesday, adding that it crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres in the national capital yesterday evening. The rail traffic over the old Yamuna bridge in the national capital has been temporarily suspended as the water level crossed the danger mark in the Yamuna due to heavy downpours over the past few days.

