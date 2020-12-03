Delhi cops on Thursday closed several routes connecting the national capital to Haryana, Ghaziabad, UP and other cities as farmers remained unyielding on their demand for scrapping the new farm laws and stayed put at the Delhi borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Also read: India’s quest to fix its payments puzzle

These borders are open for public:

People may use Apsara border on GT Rd, Bhopura border on Wazirabad road and DND flyover for Delhi from UP side.

Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders.

Borders closed for traffic:

One carriageway of NH 24 for UP to Delhi is closed for traffic at Gazipur border.

Likewise carriageway from Noida to Delhi at Chilla border is closed for traffic.

Tikri, Jharoda borders closed for traffic movement

Borders partially opened:

Badusarai border is open only for Light Motor Vehicle and two-wheelers.

Jhatikaraborder open only for two-wheelers.

The protesting farmers had on Wednesday threatened to block other roads of the national capital if their demands were not met.

A representative group of the protesting farmers is meeting Piyush Goyal and Narendra Tomar for the second round of talks with the government today.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have kept the Haryana-Delhi border at Singhu and Tikri closed for traffic for the eight day on the trot.

As traffic spilled over to alternate routes, it led to long jams there as well.

On Wednesday, their seventh day of protest, the farmers demanded that a special Parliament session be convened to repeal the new farm laws.

The farmer unions also called for a nationwide protest on Saturday to oppose, what they claimed as, the corporatisation of farming.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via