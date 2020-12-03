Delhi traffic update: Which borders are open, partially open and closed for traffic1 min read . 03:40 PM IST
- Commuters may use Apsara border on GT Rd, Bhopura border on Wazirabad road and DND flyover for Delhi from the UP side
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Delhi cops on Thursday closed several routes connecting the national capital to Haryana, Ghaziabad, UP and other cities as farmers remained unyielding on their demand for scrapping the new farm laws and stayed put at the Delhi borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.
Delhi cops on Thursday closed several routes connecting the national capital to Haryana, Ghaziabad, UP and other cities as farmers remained unyielding on their demand for scrapping the new farm laws and stayed put at the Delhi borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.
Also read: India’s quest to fix its payments puzzle
Also read: India’s quest to fix its payments puzzle
These borders are open for public:
Borders closed for traffic:
Borders partially opened:
The protesting farmers had on Wednesday threatened to block other roads of the national capital if their demands were not met.
A representative group of the protesting farmers is meeting Piyush Goyal and Narendra Tomar for the second round of talks with the government today.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have kept the Haryana-Delhi border at Singhu and Tikri closed for traffic for the eight day on the trot.
As traffic spilled over to alternate routes, it led to long jams there as well.
On Wednesday, their seventh day of protest, the farmers demanded that a special Parliament session be convened to repeal the new farm laws.
The farmer unions also called for a nationwide protest on Saturday to oppose, what they claimed as, the corporatisation of farming.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.