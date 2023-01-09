Delhi traffic updates 9 Jan: Religious rally to hit traffic in these routes

Vehicular movement in the national capital Delhi will be affected on Monday (9 January) and Tuesday due to a religious procession that began on Sunday on the occasion of the 811th urs-e-mubarak of Sufi Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Ajmer Sharif. The Delhi Traffic Police on Sunday issued an advisory about the procession’s route and restrictions as well as possible diversions.

