Delhi traffic updates 9 Jan: Religious rally to hit traffic in these routes

Delhi traffic updates 9 Jan: Religious rally to hit traffic in these routes1 min read . 08:39 AM IST
- The Delhi Traffic Police on Sunday issued an advisory about the procession’s route and restrictions as well as possible diversions.
Vehicular movement in the national capital Delhi will be affected on Monday (9 January) and Tuesday due to a religious procession that began on Sunday on the occasion of the 811th urs-e-mubarak of Sufi Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Ajmer Sharif. The Delhi Traffic Police on Sunday issued an advisory about the procession’s route and restrictions as well as possible diversions.
As per the Delhi traffic police, the religious procession may lead to traffic snarls on some roads in south Delhi that have already been logjammed since the beginning of January due to the closure of Ashram flyover for construction work.
On Sunday, nearly 500 people took part in the religious procession which started at 12 pm from Jama Masjid Chowk in north Delhi and culminated at Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah in south Delhi. Traffic was seen from Jama Masjid Chowk, Matia Mahal-Chitli Qabar, Tiraha Bairam Khan, Delhi Gate, ITO, Pragati Maidan, Matka Shah Baba, Purana Quila, Sundar Nagar, and Oberoi Hotel to Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah.
On Monday, the procession is likely to resume around 10 am. Delhi Traffic police said that the routes that the procession will take will be Lodhi Road, Safdarjung Road, INA, Green Park, Hauz Khas, IIT Gate, Adchini village, and Dargah Mai Sahiba.
The route for the procession on Tuesday is Meena Bazar — stop for two hours at Quila Masjid — Andheria Mor-MG Road Gurugram — and enter Haryana from Aya Nagar border and further on Jama Masjid-Nudun Chowk Rasta, Firozpur Zirka, Alwar Station, Akbarpur, Virat Nagar, for Ajmer, the advisory said.
“Traffic restrictions may be imposed on Lodhi Road, Safdarjung Road, INA Market, Aurobindo Marg via Hauz Khas upto Qutub Minar in Mehrauli on Monday. Similar restrictions on Tuesday on Anuvrat Marg, Andheria Mor Crossing and MG Road from Andheria Mor upto Aya Nagar border," the traffic police said in their advisory.
