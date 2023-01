The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory for city residents on 3 January because of Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra will resume at around 10 am on Tuesday from Marghat wale Baba, Hanuman Mandir near Red Fort and proceed further via Iron Bridge, Shastri Park metro station, old GT road, furniture market, Y-point, Dharampura, Ansari road, Maujpur, Babarpur, Gokalpuri, Wazirabad road, PS Gokalpuri, Loni Round about.

The Yatra will reach Loni border at about 12 PM.

The Delhi Traffic Police has listed out affected roads and points on 3 January:

Affected roads in Delhi today in view of Bharat Jodo yatra:

SPM (Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg)

NS Marg (Netaji Subhash Marg)

Lothian Road

Ring Road/MGM Marg (Mahatma Gandhi Marg)

Road from Hanuman Mandir to Old Iron Bridge via underpass, Yamuna Bazaar

Old Iron Bridge

Geeta Colony Road/Pusta Road

Ansari Road

GT Road

Jafarbad Main Road / Asha Ram Tyagi Marg/66 Foote Road

100 Foote Road

Wazirbed Road

Loni Road

Traffic on the following roads and stretches will be affected as the Indian National Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes in Delhi on 03.1.2023, Tuesday.



Please plan your commute accordingly.#DelhiPoliceUpdates pic.twitter.com/UMs6ysO5F0 — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) January 2, 2023

Affected points:

Kodiya Pul / Chhatta Rail Chowk/Kaikatiya Gate

Red Fort Chowk/T-Point Subhash Marg

GPO, Kashmiri Gate/Kela Ghat

Mangi Bridge/Nigam Bodh Ghat

Nigam Bodh Ghat slip road/Golden Jubilee Park Cut

Entry & Exit points (Yamuna Bazaar & Shastri Park side)

T Point shamshan ghat/A-Point towards Iron Bridge/ Old Iron Bridge Pusta Road T-Point

Furniture Market/Pusta Road- Ansari Road T-Point

Y-Point Dharampura Road/T-Point Seelampur Red Light

Mata Mandir T-Point. / Loha Market Nali Pullya / Lakdi Market Puliya/Welcome Puliya / Masjid Noorun Nali T-Point/Jaffrab Metro Station/Babarpur Main Road T-Point / Maujpur Xing/M Metro Station/Kardampuri Pulla T-Point

From Durgapuri Chowk to Babarpur Maujpur road

66 Ft. Road-Wazirabad Road T-Point/Loni Ool-Chakkar

Shiv Vihar Metro Station

Gandhi-led ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ is set to enter Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday from Ghaziabad and will reach Baghpat in the evening.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started on 7 September 2022 from Kanyakumari, has covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra and Haryana. It will culminate in Jammu and Kashmir.

The yatra has covered more than 110 days and over 3,000 km of march. It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress has claimed.

The yatra is likely to culminate in Srinagar on 26 January in Srinagar.