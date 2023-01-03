Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / India /  Delhi traffic updates: Avoid these routes on 3 January due to Bharat Jodo Yatra

Delhi traffic updates: Avoid these routes on 3 January due to Bharat Jodo Yatra

2 min read . 09:24 AM ISTLivemint
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra

  • Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra will resume at around 10 am on Tuesday from Marghat wale Baba, Hanuman Mandir near Red Fort

The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory for city residents on 3 January because of Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory for city residents on 3 January because of Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra will resume at around 10 am on Tuesday from Marghat wale Baba, Hanuman Mandir near Red Fort and proceed further via Iron Bridge, Shastri Park metro station, old GT road, furniture market, Y-point, Dharampura, Ansari road, Maujpur, Babarpur, Gokalpuri, Wazirabad road, PS Gokalpuri, Loni Round about.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra will resume at around 10 am on Tuesday from Marghat wale Baba, Hanuman Mandir near Red Fort and proceed further via Iron Bridge, Shastri Park metro station, old GT road, furniture market, Y-point, Dharampura, Ansari road, Maujpur, Babarpur, Gokalpuri, Wazirabad road, PS Gokalpuri, Loni Round about.

The Yatra will reach Loni border at about 12 PM.

The Yatra will reach Loni border at about 12 PM.

The Delhi Traffic Police has listed out affected roads and points on 3 January:

The Delhi Traffic Police has listed out affected roads and points on 3 January:

Affected roads in Delhi today in view of Bharat Jodo yatra:

  • SPM (Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg)
  • NS Marg (Netaji Subhash Marg)
  • Lothian Road
  • Ring Road/MGM Marg (Mahatma Gandhi Marg)
  • Road from Hanuman Mandir to Old Iron Bridge via underpass, Yamuna Bazaar
  • Old Iron Bridge
  • Geeta Colony Road/Pusta Road
  • Ansari Road
  • GT Road
  • Jafarbad Main Road / Asha Ram Tyagi Marg/66 Foote Road
  • 100 Foote Road
  • Wazirbed Road
  • Loni Road

Affected roads in Delhi today in view of Bharat Jodo yatra:

  • SPM (Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg)
  • NS Marg (Netaji Subhash Marg)
  • Lothian Road
  • Ring Road/MGM Marg (Mahatma Gandhi Marg)
  • Road from Hanuman Mandir to Old Iron Bridge via underpass, Yamuna Bazaar
  • Old Iron Bridge
  • Geeta Colony Road/Pusta Road
  • Ansari Road
  • GT Road
  • Jafarbad Main Road / Asha Ram Tyagi Marg/66 Foote Road
  • 100 Foote Road
  • Wazirbed Road
  • Loni Road

Affected points:

  • Kodiya Pul / Chhatta Rail Chowk/Kaikatiya Gate
  • Red Fort Chowk/T-Point Subhash Marg
  • GPO, Kashmiri Gate/Kela Ghat
  • Mangi Bridge/Nigam Bodh Ghat
  • Nigam Bodh Ghat slip road/Golden Jubilee Park Cut
  • Entry & Exit points (Yamuna Bazaar & Shastri Park side)
  • T Point shamshan ghat/A-Point towards Iron Bridge/ Old Iron Bridge Pusta Road T-Point
  • Furniture Market/Pusta Road- Ansari Road T-Point
  • Y-Point Dharampura Road/T-Point Seelampur Red Light
  • Mata Mandir T-Point. / Loha Market Nali Pullya / Lakdi Market Puliya/Welcome Puliya / Masjid Noorun Nali T-Point/Jaffrab Metro Station/Babarpur Main Road T-Point / Maujpur Xing/M Metro Station/Kardampuri Pulla T-Point
  • From Durgapuri Chowk to Babarpur Maujpur road
  • 66 Ft. Road-Wazirabad Road T-Point/Loni Ool-Chakkar
  • Shiv Vihar Metro Station

Gandhi-led ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ is set to enter Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday from Ghaziabad and will reach Baghpat in the evening.

Affected points:

  • Kodiya Pul / Chhatta Rail Chowk/Kaikatiya Gate
  • Red Fort Chowk/T-Point Subhash Marg
  • GPO, Kashmiri Gate/Kela Ghat
  • Mangi Bridge/Nigam Bodh Ghat
  • Nigam Bodh Ghat slip road/Golden Jubilee Park Cut
  • Entry & Exit points (Yamuna Bazaar & Shastri Park side)
  • T Point shamshan ghat/A-Point towards Iron Bridge/ Old Iron Bridge Pusta Road T-Point
  • Furniture Market/Pusta Road- Ansari Road T-Point
  • Y-Point Dharampura Road/T-Point Seelampur Red Light
  • Mata Mandir T-Point. / Loha Market Nali Pullya / Lakdi Market Puliya/Welcome Puliya / Masjid Noorun Nali T-Point/Jaffrab Metro Station/Babarpur Main Road T-Point / Maujpur Xing/M Metro Station/Kardampuri Pulla T-Point
  • From Durgapuri Chowk to Babarpur Maujpur road
  • 66 Ft. Road-Wazirabad Road T-Point/Loni Ool-Chakkar
  • Shiv Vihar Metro Station

Gandhi-led ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ is set to enter Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday from Ghaziabad and will reach Baghpat in the evening.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started on 7 September 2022 from Kanyakumari, has covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra and Haryana. It will culminate in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started on 7 September 2022 from Kanyakumari, has covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra and Haryana. It will culminate in Jammu and Kashmir.

The yatra has covered more than 110 days and over 3,000 km of march. It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress has claimed.

The yatra has covered more than 110 days and over 3,000 km of march. It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress has claimed.

The yatra is likely to culminate in Srinagar on 26 January in Srinagar.

The yatra is likely to culminate in Srinagar on 26 January in Srinagar.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP