Delhi traffic updates: Avoid these routes on 3 January due to Bharat Jodo Yatra

Delhi traffic updates: Avoid these routes on 3 January due to Bharat Jodo Yatra2 min read . 09:24 AM IST
- Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra will resume at around 10 am on Tuesday from Marghat wale Baba, Hanuman Mandir near Red Fort
The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory for city residents on 3 January because of Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra will resume at around 10 am on Tuesday from Marghat wale Baba, Hanuman Mandir near Red Fort and proceed further via Iron Bridge, Shastri Park metro station, old GT road, furniture market, Y-point, Dharampura, Ansari road, Maujpur, Babarpur, Gokalpuri, Wazirabad road, PS Gokalpuri, Loni Round about.
The Yatra will reach Loni border at about 12 PM.
The Delhi Traffic Police has listed out affected roads and points on 3 January:
Gandhi-led ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ is set to enter Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday from Ghaziabad and will reach Baghpat in the evening.
The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started on 7 September 2022 from Kanyakumari, has covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra and Haryana. It will culminate in Jammu and Kashmir.
The yatra has covered more than 110 days and over 3,000 km of march. It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress has claimed.
The yatra is likely to culminate in Srinagar on 26 January in Srinagar.
