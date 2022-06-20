Delhi traffic updates: Routes to avoid today due to Agnipath, Congress protests

Delhi traffic due to Agnipath protest: Massive traffic jams were witnessed at Delhi-Noida-Delhi flyway, Meerut Expressway, Anand Vihar, Sarai Kale Khan, Pragati Maidan, and other parts of the national capital
Parts of the national capital Delhi witnessed heavy traffic on various routes on Monday as the Congress party leaders protested against Agnipath protest, as well as, Rahul Gandhi's hearing with the enforcement directorate (ED).
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has arrived at the ED's office for questioning in the National Heral case. It is the fourth day of his questioning by the probe agency.
Massive traffic jams were witnessed at Delhi-Noida-Delhi flyway, Meerut Expressway, Anand Vihar, Sarai Kale Khan, Pragati Maidan, and other parts of the national capital.
The Delhi Traffic Police has asked commuters to avoid Gol Methi junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Q-point Junction, Sunehri Masjid Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction & Man Singh Road Junction between 12 pm to 5 pm on June 20.
People must also avoid Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath & Man Singh Road between 12 to 5 pm today, the city traffic police added.
Due to special traffic arrangements inwards movement of buses will be restricted in New Delhi beyond Gol Dak Khana Junction, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Teen Murti Chowk, Prithviraj Road, the traffic cops informed on Twitter.
The traffic police also advised commuters to avoid Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath, and Man Singh Road till 12 pm.
The Agnipath scheme, announced on June 14, provides for the recruitment of youths in the age bracket of 17-and-half to 21 years in the armed forces for only four years with a provision to retain 25% of them for 15 more years. Later, the government extended the upper age limit to 23 years for recruitment in 2022.
Congress claims the scheme is "anti-youth" and will "destroy" the Army.
