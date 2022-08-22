NEW DELHI : Traffic in national capital Delhi and its borders including Ghazipur and Singhu is stranded as police officials have imposed curbs owing to the 'mahapanchayat' meet by protesting farmers at the Jantar Mantar. Vehicles entering the national capital are getting checked as part of the security arrangements put in place in view of the 'mahapanchayat'.

The Police have beefed up security in the border regions of Delhi owing to the Mahapanchyat called by Samyukta Kisan Morcha. On Sunday, several farmer leaders and organisations gathered at Jantar Mantar for their 'Rozgar Sansad' (employment parliament) organised by the Samyukt Rojgar Andolan Samiti (SRAS). Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait was detained by the Delhi Police at the Ghazipur border while he was trying to enter the capital to take part in an unemployment protest at Jantar Mantar.

A senior police official said the vehicular movement got slow due to the precautions taken like checking of vehicles entering towards Delhi and additional picket deployment at certain points and intersections.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dependra Pathak said, "We have made adequate arrangements to ensure that law and order is maintained and there is no loss of life and property."

Here are the key updates of the Delhi traffic situation

-Delhi Police has been on ‘alert mode’ as they are checking all vehicles entering the capital

-Ghazipur and Singhu border have been witnessing long queues of vehicles

-Massive traffic jam was also witnessed near on roads adjoining the borders, including, Karnal road, Libas Pur, Samaypur Badali, Narela

-Commuters have reported being stuck at GT Karnal Road for over an hour. "Each vehicle is being checked. The jam must be stretching to at least three to four kilometers. I am getting late for my office which is situated in Lyutens' Delhi. This slow pace of traffic would further delay my work," said a commuter.

-Traffic remains normal inside New Delhi area, including Winsdor Palace, Outer Circle Connaught Place and Parliament Street among others.

-"Traffic movement is slow but is moving smoothly. About half-and-hour ago, there were issues at these locations because at Baba Kharak Singh Marg, there was movement of farmers. Accordingly traffic was diverted. Even at Gol Dak Khana, traffic was diverted but now the situation is fine," the senior traffic police officer told news agency PTI

-Traffic on NH-48 was also affected because a big crane was out of order, affecting vehicular movement towards Gurugram

-The police has asked motorists to avoid Tolstoy Marg, Sansad Marg, Janpath Road, Ashoka Road, Outer Circle Connaught Place, Baba Kharak Singh Marg and Pandit Pant Marg

What is the ‘Mahapanchayat’?

Abhimanyu Singh Kohar, SKM (non-political) member and organiser of the 'mahapanchayat' had earlier said the congregation is a one day- peaceful event where farmers will reiterate their demands such as legal guarantee on MSP and cancellation of Electricity Amendment Bill 2022 among others.