Delhi traffic update: Vehicles wait for over an hour near Ghazipur, Singhu2 min read . Updated: 22 Aug 2022, 04:26 PM IST
The police have beefed up security in the border regions of Delhi owing to the 'Mahapanchyat' called by Samyukta Kisan Morcha
NEW DELHI : Traffic in national capital Delhi and its borders including Ghazipur and Singhu is stranded as police officials have imposed curbs owing to the 'mahapanchayat' meet by protesting farmers at the Jantar Mantar. Vehicles entering the national capital are getting checked as part of the security arrangements put in place in view of the 'mahapanchayat'.