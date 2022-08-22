Delhi traffic update: Vehicles wait for over an hour near Ghazipur, Singhu

The Police have beefed up security in the border regions of Delhi owing to the Mahapanchyat called by Samyukta Kisan Morcha. On Sunday, several farmer leaders and organisations gathered at Jantar Mantar for their 'Rozgar Sansad' (employment parliament) organised by the Samyukt Rojgar Andolan Samiti (SRAS). Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait was detained by the Delhi Police at the Ghazipur border while he was trying to enter the capital to take part in an unemployment protest at Jantar Mantar.