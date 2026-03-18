Delhi tragedy: 7 dead as fire breaks out in Palam building; L-G says rescue and firefighting operations underway

A devastating fire tore through a multi-storey residential building in Delhi’s Palam area on Wednesday, leaving at least seven people dead, including three children, and several others injured. Emergency teams raced against time to rescue occupants as flames engulfed the structure, which housed both commercial storage and residential units.

Fire breaks out in mixed-use building in Delhi's Palam According to officials, the blaze erupted in a building comprising a basement, ground floor and four upper storeys, topped with a temporary tin shed. The lower levels—basement, ground and first floor—were being used to store clothes and cosmetics, while families resided on the second and third floors.

The presence of flammable materials is likely to have intensified the fire, complicating rescue efforts.

Casualties feared, children among victims Rescue teams from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) pulled out multiple individuals from the building and rushed them to nearby hospitals.

“Total 07 casualties (including 03 children) rescued by DFS and removed to hospital.”

Officials indicated that the situation remains fluid, with the death toll yet to be formally confirmed.

DCP Amit Goel (southwest) said around 9-10 people have been rescued from the building.

“They are being sent to IG Hospital and other hospitals. It looks like 6-7 have died. We don't have confirmation on the deaths yet,” he said.

In the early stages of the fire, two individuals reportedly jumped from the building in an attempt to escape and were also taken to the hospital.

Massive firefighting operation underway in Delhi The Delhi Fire Service deployed around 30 fire tenders to contain the blaze. Firefighters continue to conduct cooling operations while searching for any remaining occupants inside the structure.

“Cooling, search and rescue operation continue.…”

Authorities said the fire has not yet been fully extinguished, and efforts are ongoing to prevent further damage and casualties.

L-G expresses grief, monitoring the situation Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu expressed deep concern over the incident and confirmed that authorities are closely monitoring the situation.

“Deeply distressed by the fire incident in a residential building near Palam Metro.

My thoughts are with those affected by this tragic loss. Rescue and firefighting operations are being closely monitored, with all necessary support being extended.”

Delhi CM says ‘extremely distressed’ Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said in a post on X, “Extremely distressed to learn about the unfortunate fire incident at a multi-story residential building at Palam. As per the information received, 6 people are feared dead, and a few people are still trapped inside the building. District Administration, Delhi Fire Service Department & Delhi Police are leading rescue operation. Magisterial enquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident. Praying for everyone's safety!”

The Delhi Fire Department received an emergency call at 7:37 AM, following which ten fire engines were deployed at the scene and with continuous efforts, the fire was brought under control.

Further details awaited.