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Delhi Tragedy: Death toll climbs to three after gas tank explodes at CNG station in Tikri Kalan

CNG Gas tank explosion: The Delhi Fire Service received a call about the incident at 3.37 pm, following which six fire tenders were sent to the site. The injured people, who were reportedly near the truck when the explosion occurred, were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

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Updated19 Aug 2026, 06:37 PM IST
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Auto Rickshaw and Taxi drivers from queue to CNG filling at Wadala CNG STation in Mumbai, India, on Monday, November 17, 2025. (Photo by Hindustan Times)
Auto Rickshaw and Taxi drivers from queue to CNG filling at Wadala CNG STation in Mumbai, India, on Monday, November 17, 2025. (Photo by Hindustan Times)
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The death toll in the CNG station blast in outer Delhi's Tikri Kalan climbed to three on Wednesday, with all the deceased identified as employees of the fuel station, police said, according to PTI. Several others were also injured after a truck's gas tank exploded at the station. One of the three victims was reportedly filling the tank when the explosion occurred.

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The incident occurred at around 3.37 pm, triggering panic in the area.

One of the deceased was identified as 25-year-old Manish, a resident of Baba Haridas Colony in West Delhi, reported NDTV.

The Delhi Fire Service received a call about the incident at 3.37 pm, following which six fire tenders were sent to the site. The injured people, who were reportedly near the truck when the explosion occurred, were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Delhi fire officials carried out precautionary measures at the CNG station and brought the situation under control. The cause of the explosion has not yet been established, and an investigation is underway.

Authorities are also awaiting further information on the condition of those injured and confirmation regarding the reported death.

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(This is a developing story. More to come)

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