Delhi tragedy: How ‘hundreds’ of students were saved from 60-foot iron bridge collapse that killed one woman

“Hundreds” were potentially saved from a 60-foot iron bridge over drain collapse that killed one woman in north Delhi’s Roop Nagar area. Locals noted that the incident could have been far worse, as the route is frequently used by hundreds of students attending at least four government schools.

The collapse happened around 9:30 am, prompting a PCR call that alerted police and emergency responders.

"By that time, most students had already crossed the bridge to reach their schools, which has potentially saved hundreds from being on the structure when it collapsed," a local woman mentioned, according to PTI.

Police said the deceased, a woman estimated to be about 50 years old and believed to be a beggar, was near one end of the bridge when it gave way. Rescue teams later retrieved her body from the drain.

A local resident said, "Had it collapsed even an hour earlier, the consequences could have been very deadly," noting that hundreds of students use the bridge between 7 am and 8.30 am daily.

Officials from the Delhi Fire Service, the National Disaster Response Force, and Delhi Police conducted a joint rescue operation. Several fire engines were sent to the site, and the area was sealed off to avoid any further mishaps.

Authorities stated that the bridge had previously been declared unsafe and closed to the public. However, residents said it continued to be used regularly because there was no convenient alternative route.

The bridge links Gur Mandi to Roop Nagar and acts as an important shortcut, cutting travel time by about 30 minutes and distance by at least one kilometre for students going to nearby government schools.

Officials stated that the bridge was under the jurisdiction of the irrigation and flood control department. They added that barricades were installed to prevent public access. However, residents and students claimed the warnings were often disregarded, as the bridge continued to serve as an essential route for daily commuters, particularly schoolchildren.

What did students say? Zoya, a Class 8 student who attends school from 7.30 am to 2 pm, said the bridge had appeared unsafe for quite some time before it finally collapsed.

"A portion of it had begun to sink and tilt to one side, especially from the direction where the water flows, making it uneven and unstable. We avoided holding the railing because the netting was torn, and it felt even more unsafe to rely on it," she stated.

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She noted that from the Roop Nagar side, only two or three children could pass through at once, which often caused crowding during busy school hours.

Other students shared similar experiences, saying the structure would shake whenever people stood on it, making daily crossings frightening. They explained that the bridge frequently wobbled, forcing them to move cautiously, and even holding the railing did not feel secure because parts of the mesh were damaged, leaving them worried about the risk of falling.

Residents said the collapse occurred at a time that likely averted a far greater tragedy, as the bridge usually experiences its heaviest foot traffic in the early morning when students head to school. Images from the spot showed the iron structure crumpled into the drain, with sections partly submerged and twisted metal debris scattered nearby.

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Officials said steps are being taken to establish the identity of the deceased woman, while a comprehensive inspection will be conducted to determine the precise reason for the collapse. Police added that the area has been cordoned off and access restricted, and that representatives from the concerned department will examine the site to decide on further measures.

Local residents have called for the urgent construction of a safe alternative route. Authorities said additional action will follow once a technical assessment of the location is completed.