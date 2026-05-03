Delhi tragedy: Nine killed after massive fire engulfs three floors of a building in Shahdara

A devastating fire broke out in a four-storey residential building in Vivek Vihar, Shahdara, Delhi, claiming nine lives and leaving several residents injured. The blaze, which tore through flats on the second, third, and fourth floors of the building, prompted a large-scale emergency response, with 12 fire tenders deployed to the scene alongside Delhi Disaster Management Authority staff, traffic officials, and local police.

Delhi Police confirmed that between 10 and 15 residents were rescued from the building during firefighting and evacuation operations. Two individuals who sustained minor injuries during the incident were subsequently transferred to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital for medical treatment. A preliminary enquiry into the cause and circumstances of the fire is currently underway.

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Speaking to ANI, Meena said, "Fire broke out in a house in a four-story building in Vivek Vihar, with casualties on the second floor. So far, 3-4 bodies have been found, and the search for the remaining remains is ongoing. We're still searching. We'll let you know once the search is complete."

"Early in the morning, we got a call about a fire. Fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. 3-4 bodies have been recovered from here. We're still searching. We got the call at around 4 AM," Meena further said.

A resident, Rohit, said that around 12-15 people were rescued while 4-5 are still missing.

"A blast in the AC triggered the fire... Around 12-15 were rescued. However, 4-5 people are still missing. The fire started at around 03:13 am... Fire tenders arrived at around 3:35 am... Efforts are being made to extinguish the fire," he said.

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Another resident, Charanjit Singh, said that 2 families are still under the building, and around 20 people were rescued through the window.

"More than 10 vehicles (fire tenders) arrived. The fire brigade rescued around 20 people through the balcony... but I think some people from the backside flats were still able to come outside... I think 1 or 2 families are still under the building," Singh told ANI.

Further information on the incident is still awaited.

(This is a developing story. Please come back for more details)

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