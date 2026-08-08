Delhi tragedy: Mercedes-Maruti WagonR collision kills 70-year-old woman in Narela; What did preliminary probe reveal?

A 70-year-old woman died after being trapped between two vehicles involved in a head-on collision in Delhi's Narela area on Saturday morning, police said.

The accident occurred around 8 am near Himalayas Apartment in Mamurpur when a Mercedes and a Maruti WagonR collided. The force of the crash pushed the WagonR backwards, causing it to hit a nearby three-wheeler loading van that was parked on the roadside, according to the initial police probe, according to PTI.

The deceased, identified as Urmila, was a Mamurpur resident who was at the location when the crash occurred. A senior police officer stated, “She was caught between the vehicles and sustained fatal injuries. She died at the scene.”

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What happened in the Mercedes-Maruti WagonR collision in Delhi's Narela? ⌵ A 70-year-old woman died after being trapped between a Mercedes and a Maruti WagonR involved in a head-on collision on Saturday morning. The accident pushed the WagonR back into a parked three-wheeler. 2 Why did the Narela accident occur? ⌵ The initial police investigation suggests that factors such as speed and vehicle positioning are under scrutiny to determine if any traffic violations contributed to the accident. 3 How is the police investigating the collision in Narela? ⌵ Police are examining CCTV footage, recording eyewitness statements, and reconstructing the events leading up to the crash to establish the circumstances regarding the collision. 4 What is being done following the woman's death in the accident? ⌵ A case is being registered at the Narela police station under relevant provisions for the fatal road accident, and the deceased's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. 5 Should drivers be more cautious in rainy conditions to avoid accidents? ⌵ Yes, drivers should exercise increased caution in rainy conditions, as slippery roads can lead to loss of control, as seen in the unrelated incident involving a car skidding into a drain in Delhi.

The WagonR driver sustained minor injuries and was taken for medical treatment. Police said no other serious injuries had been reported in connection with the accident so far.

After the crash, a team from the Narela police station reached the site and began probing the incident. Police inspected the area and are examining the circumstances surrounding the collision.

A case under the relevant provisions for the fatal road accident is being registered at the Narela police station. The woman's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, police said.

Investigators are also reconstructing the events that preceded the crash, including the positions and movements of all three vehicles involved.

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Statements from the driver and other potential eyewitnesses are expected to be recorded as part of the investigation.

Police are also reviewing CCTV footage from the vicinity to establish the speed and movements of the Mercedes and WagonR before the crash and reconstruct how the collision took place.

The officer said the investigation will determine the precise circumstances behind the head-on crash, including whether a traffic violation or any other factor contributed to the accident.

20-year-old dies after car skids into drain in Delhi's Vasant Kunj A 20-year-old man died earlier in July after the car he was driving allegedly lost control on a slippery road, plunged into a drain and overturned near the Nangal Dewat red light in Delhi's Vasant Kunj area, police said, as per ANI.

Delhi Police said it received a PCR call about the accident at the Vasant Kunj South police station. When a police team reached the spot, they found Yashvendra, who was driving the car, along with a female friend from Vasant Kunj who was travelling in the passenger seat.

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According to police, the two had spent the previous night at a friend's house and were on their way to the woman's residence the following morning when the accident occurred.

Based on the preliminary investigation and the passenger's statement, police said Yashvendra allegedly lost control of the car near the Nangal Dewat red light after the road became slippery. The vehicle then veered into a drain and overturned.