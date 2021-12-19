The Delhi government has asked officials to transfer excess rations at fair price shops (FPS) to FPS in nearby areas, where the ration is required, at their own cost, the Food and Civil Supplies Department has said.

The department, in a circular issued on Friday, said many FPS branches across the national capital have raised the issue of storage due to the closing balance of the previous month’s left unadjusted in future allocations.

It said currently the food is being distributed to the full entitlement with adjusting the previous month's closing balance. The steps have been taken to fulfil the demand arising from the One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) or migrant beneficiaries.

"In view of requests received from FPS licensees regarding excess stock of closing balance lying at FPS, the concerned zonal assistant commissioners, after examining the exact situation and with due consent of concerned FPS owners, may undertake stock transfer strictly through online mode from the FPS where excessive stock is available to any other FPS where stock is required or can be accommodated," the circular said.

Notably, the Delhi government distributes free ration to beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) 2013 and the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) through electronic point of sale devices. The government has also implemented the ONORC scheme in July.

Under the One Nation One Ration Card scheme, people who own a ration card under the Food Security Act can collect their monthly quota of food grain from any fair price shop across the country.

There are around 17.78 lakh cardholders across Delhi, with around 72.77 lakh beneficiaries, and over 2,000 fair price shops cater to them.

With PTI inputs

