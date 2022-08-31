DTC current, ex-employees not covered by 1992 scheme set to receive pension2 min read . Updated: 31 Aug 2022, 10:28 PM IST
- The decision by DTC is set to benefit nearly 12,000 existing and former employees of the corporation.
NEW DELHI : The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) employees who have not been covered by the DTC Pension Scheme 1992, will also get pension by the company. The decision by DTC is set to benefit nearly 12,000 existing and former employees of the corporation.