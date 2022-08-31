DTC current, ex-employees not covered by 1992 scheme set to receive pension

The medical scheme for existing DTC employees covers the cost of the medical treatment including medicines and inpatient department (IPD)/outpatient department (OPD) for the individual and his family. The DTC reimburses the amount to the covered serving employee on submission of the claim as per the rate list of central government health scheme (CGHS) and rates of government hospitals. With all retired employees being covered under the scheme, the fixed medical allowance will cease to exist, it said.

