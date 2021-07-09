Delhi transport dept to deploy 50 teams at inundated underpasses

"Today I reviewed the possibility of waterlogging at hotspots like Minto Road during monsoon. Depot buses must be managed by teams on orders given by the DTC transport commissioner. Instructions have been given to depot managers that they have to monitor buses of their depots and areas prone to waterlogging. They will have to stop buses from entering waterlogged areas and divert them. Routes will be changed. 50 teams will be deployed. There will be teams from every depot."

