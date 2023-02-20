Delhi transport dept warns bike taxis against plying in national capital
The use of two-wheelers for commercial purposes is in violation of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.
The Delhi transport department has cautioned bike taxis against plying on the roads of the national capital, warning that it is a violation of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, that would make aggregators liable for a fine of ₹1 lakh.
