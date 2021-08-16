Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday flagged off a fleet of 32 low-floor AC buses from the Rajghat Depot.

The buses were flagged off under the Cluster Scheme of the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System Ltd. (DIMTS).

Gahlot said the new buses are equipped with state-of-the-art features including panic buttons, GPS, and CCTV cameras with live-streaming facility for emergency situations.

He said the Delhi government has strengthened the existing fleet of public buses in the national capital by adding 452 new ones since March 2020.

