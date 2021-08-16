Delhi: Transport minister flags off fleet of 32 low-floor AC buses

Delhi: Transport minister flags off fleet of 32 low-floor AC buses1 min read . 01:31 PM IST
Gahlot said the new buses are equipped with state-of-the-art features
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Gahlot said the new buses are equipped with state-of-the-art features
Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday flagged off a fleet of 32 low-floor AC buses from the Rajghat Depot.
Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday flagged off a fleet of 32 low-floor AC buses from the Rajghat Depot.
The buses were flagged off under the Cluster Scheme of the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System Ltd. (DIMTS).
The buses were flagged off under the Cluster Scheme of the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System Ltd. (DIMTS).
Gahlot said the new buses are equipped with state-of-the-art features including panic buttons, GPS, and CCTV cameras with live-streaming facility for emergency situations.
Gahlot said the new buses are equipped with state-of-the-art features including panic buttons, GPS, and CCTV cameras with live-streaming facility for emergency situations.
He said the Delhi government has strengthened the existing fleet of public buses in the national capital by adding 452 new ones since March 2020.
He said the Delhi government has strengthened the existing fleet of public buses in the national capital by adding 452 new ones since March 2020.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!