The public transport bus fleet size at DTC reached 7,000 with the addition of 100 new low floor and air-conditioned buses at Indraprastha depot in Delhi. Gahlot said that these buses are modern and environment friendly, and will help reduce pollution in the city.

These buses, which have been introduced under the cluster scheme of the Delhi government, are also equipped with modern facilities like panic buttons and GPS, and are disabled-friendly.

With their induction, the public transport bus fleet size has grown to 7,000.

In January, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had flagged off 100 low-floor air-conditioned CNG buses and one prototype electric bus from the Rajghat depot.

Gahlot had then said that the government is making efforts to bring 300 electric buses by April.

The e-bus can be charged within one to one-and-half hours on a fast charger. It can run for a minimum of 120 km in one charge, and depots are being equipped with charging stations, he said.

The Transport Minister said that the Kejriwal government is committed to providing world-class smooth transport service to the people of Delhi, besides fighting the problem of pollution.

The first e-bus in the DTC fleet comes with zero tailpipe emissions. It is the first batch of 300 electric buses that will be inducted under DTC.

The fleet of 300 e-buses will run from Mundela Kalan (100 buses), Rajghat (50) and Rohini Sector 37 (150 buses) bus depots. These buses have kneeling ramps for differently-abled passengers and special pink seats for women passengers.

