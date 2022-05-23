Delhi: Travel free of cost for 3 days in 150 electric buses. Details here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The national capital has announced a free of cost travel for 3 days in the 150 electric buses that are set to be flagged off on May 24.
Last week, the state government approved the process of 1,500 low-floor electric buses in its public transportation fleet.
The national capital has announced a free of cost travel in the 150 electric buses that are set to be flagged off tomorrow. Delhiites will be able to travel freely without cost in these electric buses for 3 days.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will flag off 150 electric buses on May 24, as per ANI.
As per a PTI report, Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) also decided to allocate 10 sites to various agencies for setting up Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations and battery swapping stations under Delhi EV Policy 2020.
Notably, the Delhi government has earlier also approved to run off 75 inter-state buses along 11 routes across five states and a Union Territory.
Earlier this month, Kailash Gahlot cabinet minister of the Delhi government had flagged off 100 new CNG buses along with an all-new Electric bus from the DTC Indraprastha depot.