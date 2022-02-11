Delhi: Trial courts to resume physical hearing from next month as COVID cases dip1 min read . 06:25 PM IST
- The order further said that the advocate, staff officials, litigants and other visitors to the Court shall follow all the COVID-19 protocols
As COVID situation stabilizes in the national capital, the District Courts in the city will be resuming physical hearing in full capacity from 2 March, 2022.
In the meanwhile, between 14 Feb to 28 Feb, 50% of the judicial officers will resume the physical court hearing while others will take up the matters virtually. The High Court on Friday issued an order in this regard.
Registrar General Manoj Jain, in the order, said, the aforesaid arrangement shall continue till February 28 and from March 2, 2022, there shall be a complete resumption of physical hearings in the Delhi District Court.
The order said, ''After the complete resumption of the physical hearing, the Court may, in exceptional circumstances on a case to case basis, permit hybrid or video conference hearing."
However, advocate, staff officials, litigants and other visitors to the Court shall follow all the COVID-19 protocols, guidelines, directions, etc issued by the Central Government, Government of NCT of Delhi and Court administration
The order also advised all stakeholders to get themselves vaccinated at the earliest, the order read.
