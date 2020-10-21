Subscribe
Home >News >India >Delhi: Trial run of Hydrogen-blended CNG powered buses launched
Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot after inaugurating Hydrogen-Enriched Compressed Natural Gas (HCNG) dispensing plant, at Rajghat bus depot in New Delhi,

Delhi: Trial run of Hydrogen-blended CNG powered buses launched

1 min read . 06:04 AM IST ANI

  • Dharmendra Pradhan launches trial run of Delhi's buses on Hydrogen-blended CNG
  • Pradhan said that providing clean and reliable energy supplies to 130-crore plus Indians is the topmost priority of the Government

New Delhi: Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated Indian Oil's compact reformer plant and launched the much-awaited trial run of Delhi's buses on Hydrogen-blended CNG (HCNG) at the Rajghat Bus Depot-I of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan said that providing clean and reliable energy supplies to 130-crore plus Indians is the topmost priority of the Government.

"I am happy to note that the scientists of Indian Oil R&D have risen to the occasion and have developed an innovative compact reforming technology for production of Hydrogen-mixed CNG," he said.

Elaborating on the importance of Hydrogen in facilitating India's energy transformation, the Minister said that Hydrogen is the ultimate fuel, which, while giving energy, produces clean water in the emissions.

"Apart from this, it has many other virtues as the capacity to get the rural sector involved with the energy sector through biomass. This pilot project will be unique. It will help the county and the world as a whole," he stated.

Kailash Gahlot, Minister of Transport, Government of Delhi, was also present on occasion.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

