Delhi Triple Murder: Within hours of investigating the horrific murders of a couple and their 23-year-old daughter in South Delhi's Neb Sarai, Delhi police have revealed that the killings were carried out by their son, Arjun Tanwar. Initially, Arjun claimed he had been out on a morning walk when the murders occurred.

Ex-army man Rajesh Kumar (51), his wife Komal (46) and their daughter Kavita (23) were found dead at their house in Deoli village on Wednesday morning.

Arjun, who is currently studying political science at Delhi University, is also a trained boxer and a silver medalist at a state boxing event. He had previously attended the Army Public School in Dhaula Kuan.

Twenty-year-old Arjun Tanwar was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly murdering his parents and sister.

Rajesh Kumar, a Delhi Police officer said, had shouted at and thrashed Arjun and "humiliated" him in front of his neighbours recently. Arjun Tanwar also felt no one supported him in the family, which had led him to harbour a grudge against his parents and sister, NDTV reported.

According to the police, Arjun Tanwar did not have good relations with his parents and was upset that they liked his sister more than him. "He premeditated the plan to eliminate his family members. He chose December 4 since it was the marriage anniversary of his parents. To create a web of deception, he went out at 5.30 am to have an alibi," a statement by the Delhi Police said.

The police recovered his blood-stained sweatshirt and the army knife which he used for killing his parents and sister from Sanjay Van late Wednesday night.

During interrogation, Tanwar told the police that he first killed his sister by slitting her throat while she was asleep.

Then he went upstairs where he stabbed his father in his neck and slit his mother's throat, who was in the washroom, police said.

Tanwar then changed his blood-stained clothes, put them in his gym bag and went to Sanjay Van where he dumped them along with the knife used to commit the crime, they added.

After coming back home, he tried to clean blood spots in the washroom and other articles in the house, the official said.