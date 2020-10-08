NEW DELHI : To curb the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, eating food out at the roadside stalls is something that we all are trying to avoid. Many people have ended up losing their source of income due to the Covid-19 crisis and lockdown.

In this article, we bring you one rare example of the power that social media has, in bringing smiles to the faces of 80-year-old Kanta Prasad and his wife Badami Devi.

Today, we came across one such heartbreaking story on social media where an elderly couple from Malviya Nagar in the national capital are losing their livelihood due to the pandemic as people have stopped eating at their dhaba. This has left netizens teary-eyed.

Heartwarming video leaves Twitter teary-eyed

This video completely broke my heart. Dilli waalon please please go eat at बाबा का ढाबा in Malviya Nagar if you get a chance 😢💔 #SupportLocal pic.twitter.com/5B6yEh3k2H — Vasundhara Tankha Sharma (@VasundharaTankh) October 7, 2020

The video surfaced on Twitter on Wednesday, urging people to support local businesses and “please please go eat at Baba ka dhaba". The heartbreaking video was shared by Vasundhara Tankha Sharma on Twitter along with the caption: "This video completely broke my heart. Dilli waalon please please go eat at Baba ka dhaba in Malviya Nagar if you get a chance (sic)."

Today morning, a constant stream of customers could be seen at the tiny kiosk to get home-cooked meals from the elderly couple in South Delhi.

The video, which has been shot by blogger Gaurav Vasan, shows Kanta Prasad shared and his wife Badami Devi who starts cooking at around 6.30 am every day morning and are ready with the day's meal by 9.30 am. The food items include -- dal, curry, parathas, rice -- for around ₹30 to ₹50 per plate.

In the video, when Kanta Prasad was asked how much he has earned, tears rolled down his eyes and he produced ₹10 notes from a box. He said, in four hours, ₹50 was all that he had earned.

The 80-year-old said that they hardly ever made huge profits, but coronavirus has been catastrophic to their tiny enterprise. The couple gets no help from their kids, their two sons and one daughter.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Baba Ka Dhabha owner said: "It feels like whole India is with us. Everyone is helping us."

Kanta Prasad's wife also said: "here were no customers, we had to return home with food.... Now we are happy, it feels like we've many extended families."

#BabaKaDhaba was one of the top trends on Twitter. Take a look

Let’s not break this mans spirit and fight!! Let’s do our best for him 🙌🏻🙌🏻 https://t.co/NgFfpruTkj — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) October 7, 2020

The power of social media is known today

It was a real pleasure to see happiness on the face of an ordinary person we don't even know today 😊🙏 #BabaKaDaba @iamharshbeniwal good work 👍 — Mehul Sachaniya (@MehulSachaniya6) October 8, 2020

I hope this will be the everyday crowd in #BabaKaDaba , Not just only for today ThankYou SM & Dilli Walo ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fzLuNyO7Zw — Hardik Bhavsar (@Bittu_Tufani) October 8, 2020

I cannot see a man old enough to be my grandfather shed tears like this. If you are anywhere near Malviya Nagar (Delhi) tomorrow, kindly pay a visit to #BabaKaDaba opposite Hanuman Mandir. Eat his matar paneer and say that the dish was really tasty.

Come on Delhi. Make him smile. https://t.co/gn6g9MSkXT — Soumyadipta (@Soumyadipta) October 7, 2020

And social media has once again done its magic. The Baba ka Dhaba owner's story has touched hearts of millions and the Internet has literally united to help the old man and his family, who rely on their small shop for survival.

