Delhi: Two men arrested for using monkeys to rob people

Delhi: Two men arrested for using monkeys to rob people1 min read . 01:27 PM IST
One more accused is absconding and monkeys have been handed over to the Wildlife SOS centre
Delhi Police arrested two men on Friday for allegedly robbing people by using monkeys.
According to the police, a complaint was received on March 2 that the two had released the monkeys on a man and robbed him of ₹6,000.
"CCTV footage from the area was checked, informers were activated and sources were deployed. On receiving input, several raids were conducted in and around Delhi," the police informed.
It added that on April 8, information was received that two persons with monkeys were present at Chirag Delhi bus stand who had committed robbery earlier and could commit further robbery or snatching."Acting on the information the two persons, Balwan Nath and Vikram Nath, were apprehended," police informed.
One more accused is absconding and monkeys have been handed over to the Wildlife SOS centre.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
