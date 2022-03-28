Delhi: Two women judges take oath in Delhi HC, strength rises to 35. Read here

The Ministry of Law and Justice last week notified the appointment of new judges to the High Courts of Delhi, which said "in exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 and by clause (1) of Article Article 224 of the Constitution of India, the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint Poonam A Bamba and Swarana Kanta Sharma as Judges of the Delhi High Courts, w.e.f. the date they assume charge of their respective offices."

