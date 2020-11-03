Delhi: Uber users will now be able to book e-rickshaws from metro stations

Riders will be able to book the micromobility product on the Uber app from Tuesday and the service will be available at various Metro stations

Uber on Tuesday said Delhi has become the first Indian city where the ride hailing major has deployed 100 e-rickshaws on its platform. The vehicles have been deployed across 26 Delhi Metro stations, offering riders sustainable mobility solutions for better first and last mile connectivity as well as short distance commutes, a statement said.

Uber on Tuesday said Delhi has become the first Indian city where the ride hailing major has deployed 100 e-rickshaws on its platform. The vehicles have been deployed across 26 Delhi Metro stations, offering riders sustainable mobility solutions for better first and last mile connectivity as well as short distance commutes, a statement said.

Riders will be able to book the micromobility product on the Uber app from Tuesday and the service will be available at stations on Delhi Metro's blue line, including Ashok Park Main, Dabri Mor, ESI Basaidarapur, Janakpuri East and Uttam Nagar East, among others.

Riders will be able to book the micromobility product on the Uber app from Tuesday and the service will be available at stations on Delhi Metro's blue line, including Ashok Park Main, Dabri Mor, ESI Basaidarapur, Janakpuri East and Uttam Nagar East, among others. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

"As millions of Indians begin moving again, Uber aims to make urban commutes more affordable, efficient and eco-friendly, helping cities 'Build back better'. With multimodal service offerings like micromobility and public transit options, all in the Uber app, Delhi residents will now be able to complete their journey seamlessly," the statement said.

Uber said the launch is in line with the company's recently announced global commitment to make all rides on its platform 100 per cent emission-free by 2040 through zero-emission vehicles and the integration of public transport and micromobility.

According to the 2019 IQAir rankings, Delhi ranks fifth in the list of the most polluted cities in the world.

"We are delighted to launch e-rickshaws on Uber's platform as an efficient and eco-friendly mobility solution, which will help riders complete their urban commute seamlessly. By integrating public transit and greener last mile solutions, we are committed to supporting Delhi's sustainability and electric goals," Uber General Manager, North and West India Shiva Shailendran said.