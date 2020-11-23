Delhi-Una Janshatabdi first passenger train to Punjab in nearly 2 months

New Delhi: The New Delhi-Una Janshatabdi Express, the first passenger train to depart for Punjab after nearly two months, left the capital on Monday afternoon with 559 passengers on board, officials said.

Train services were suspended in the state since September 24 when the farmers protesting against the new farm laws converged on railway stations and tracks.

The Railways had said on Saturday it would soon resume goods and passenger trains in Punjab after the farmers decided to allow the services and the state government communicated that the tracks were clear.

While the Northern Railway has announced the restoration of 25 trains, the North Central Railway has announced the resumption of six trains.

According to Northern Railway officials, the Janshatabdi has 385 passengers who will de-board in Chandigarh, followed by 23 in Mohali, six each at Kharar and Morinda, 36 at Rupnagar, four at Kiratpur Sahib, nine at Anandpur Sahib and 27 at Nangal Dam railway stations in Punjab. Sixty-three passengers will de-board at Una Himachal railway station.

The Railways had earlier said it made plans to restore train services to the region, provided they had security clearance.

"After the halt of the farmer agitation on railway tracks and stations in Punjab from November 23, Indian Railways is going to start rail services through Punjab and (in) Punjab," Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted. "Passengers, farmers and industries will benefit from the removal of the impasse in train operations for the last several days."

The Railways has said it suffered a loss of ₹2,220 crore due to the blockade.

Western Railway (WR) on Monday said it had restored 11 out-station trains, which were either cancelled, short-terminated or short-originated, due to a farmers' agitation in Punjab.

According to Western Railway release, the four cancelled trains and seven short-terminated trains have been restored from various days starting Monday.

"The agitation has been called off and rail tracks were cleared on November 23. Hence, some trains which were cancelled/ short terminated/ short originated have been restored," the WR said in a release.

Bandra Terminus Jammu Tawi Special train, Jammu Tawi Bandra Terminus Special train, Dr. Ambedkar Nagar Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Katra Special train, and Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Katra Dr. Ambedkar Nagar Special train which remained cancelled have been restored, it said.

The restored short-terminated or short-originated trains include special trains between Mumbai Central- Amritsar, Bandra Terminus - Amritsar, Amritsar- Bandra Terminus, Bandra Terminus - Amritsar special clone train, Bandra Terminus Jammu Tawi parcel special train, and Jammu Tawi Bandra Terminus parcel special train, the WR added.

With a farmer outfit in Amritsar refusing to lift its blockade of passenger trains, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday said this will put people to major inconvenience and may have grave consequences for the state.

He said by striking the discordant note, the farmers' union is acting against the interests of Punjab and its people.

The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee has refused to budge from its stand on clearing rail tracks for passenger trains till the farm laws issue is resolved.

However, 30 other farmers' bodies have already announced to lift the blockade.

When all other farmers' organisations had decided unanimously to withdraw from the tracks to allow both goods and passenger trains to move in the state for the next 15 days, this one union's decision is not understandable, said Amarinder Singh in a statement here.

This would alienate the committee from people, he said cautioning it against taking such a harsh stand, which could lead them losing the support of the masses.

“When the state government and every person in Punjab have been extending their full support to the farmers, why is this union taking a stance against their own state," he asked.

He said the committee should not do anything to derail the process of negotiation and discussion.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

