Amid the surge in Covid-19 cases, a six-day complete 'lockdown' has been imposed in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today. The lockdown will be in place from 10 pm today till 5 am on 26 April.

The restrictions have been announced after a meeting between Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal today.

Delhi under lockdown from today: What's allowed and what is not:

All essential services such as groceries, dairies, shops selling fruits and vegetables, bakeries, and confectionaries shall also remain open.

All emergency personnel will be exempted from the restricting orders.

Banks, insurance offices and ATMs will remain open

Home delivery and takeaway of food by restaurants will be allowed.

Telecommunications, internet services, cable services, and IT enabled services will be open.

Petrol pumps, LPG, CNG, petroleum and gas retail and storage outlets shall remain open.

All private offices will work from home

Only government offices will remain open

Private medical personnel exempted on production of valid ID.

Pregnant women/patients going for medical aid along with attendant, exempted on production of valid ID/doctor's prescription/medical papers.

Those going for testing/vaccination exempted on production of valid ID

Persons coming from/going to Airports/Railway stations/ISBTs allowed to travel on production of valid ticket.

Officials in the officers of diplomats of various countries as well as persons holding any constitutional post exempted on the production of valid ID

Malls, gymnasiums and auditoriums will remain closed till 30 April.

50 people to be allowed to attend wedding

Media exempted on production of valid ID card.

No restriction on inter-state & intra-state movement/transportation of essential goods. No separate permission/e-pass required for such movements.

Religious places shall be permitted to open, but no visitors allowed

दिल्ली में तेज़ी से बढ़ते कोरोना मामलों के मद्देनज़र एक महत्वपूर्ण घोषणा | Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/zAECIEcZ53 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 19, 2021

Delhi on Sunday recorded the biggest jump in its daily COVID-19 tally with 25,462 fresh cases, while the positivity rate shot up to 29.74 per cent -- meaning almost every third sample being tested in the city is turning out to be positive.

The Delhi government had last week announced a weekend curfew in the national capital from 10 pm on April 16 till 6 am on April 19, and the closure of malls, gymnasiums and auditoriums till April 30 amid the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.