Delhi under lockdown from tonight: Here is what's allowed and what is not
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the lockdown will be in place from 10 pm today till 5 am on 26 April
Amid the surge in Covid-19 cases, a six-day complete 'lockdown' has been imposed in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today. The lockdown will be in place from 10 pm today till 5 am on 26 April.
The restrictions have been announced after a meeting between Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal today.
Delhi under lockdown from today: What's allowed and what is not:
Delhi on Sunday recorded the biggest jump in its daily COVID-19 tally with 25,462 fresh cases, while the positivity rate shot up to 29.74 per cent -- meaning almost every third sample being tested in the city is turning out to be positive.
The Delhi government had last week announced a weekend curfew in the national capital from 10 pm on April 16 till 6 am on April 19, and the closure of malls, gymnasiums and auditoriums till April 30 amid the surge in COVID-19 cases.
