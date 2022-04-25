OPEN APP
The Delhi Fire Service on Monday said that an under-construction building in the Satya Niketan area had collapsed and that six fire tenders rushed to the spot, news agency ANI reported.

The Delhi Fire Service further claimed that at least five labours are feared trapped underneath the debris.

They assured that rescue operations are underway.

No deaths have been reported yet from the accident.

A major fire had broken out in at a railway godown at the Sabzi Mandi near Pratap Nagar metro station on Sunday. A total of 14 fire engines were rushed to the spot to put the blaze under control. The fire has been brought under control.

 

