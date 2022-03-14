An under-construction building collapsed at Nicholson Road near Kashmiri Gate in Delhi on Monday, reported news agency ANI .

Until now, a total of eight people have been rescued from the site. According to the police, search and rescue operations are currently underway.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) have been called in.

“Rescue operation is on in full swing. So far, eight persons have been rescued, all were workers on the site," said Deputy commissioner of police, North,

Prior to this, an old building had collapsed in north Delhi's Bawana area killing four people, including a woman and a nine-year-old girl.

