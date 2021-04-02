Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in the national capital, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the state is witnessing fourth wave of COVID-19. Delhi has witnessed a sharp jump in COVID-19 tally in the last few weeks. "In the last few days, COVID19 cases in Delhi have been rising. As many as 3,583 new cases have been reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours. This rise in cases now is the fourth wave," said Kejriwal.

Assuring the people, he said, "We are taking all possible measures, there is no need to worry."

Kejriwal on Friday held a meeting at his residence in the wake of an increase in COVID-19 cases in the state. Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain and other officials were present at the meeting. The meeting was called to prepare an action plan to fight the increase in the COVID-19 cases in Delhi.

Clearing the confusion about locdown in the capital, chief minister said, "There is no plan for lockdown." He further mentioned, "If such need arises, will consult people of Delhi first."

"We are focusing on the COVID19 vaccination, 71,000 vaccinations were done in Delhi yesterday," he further added.

Earlier, Delhi chief minister ordered authorities to increase beds in 33 private hospitals by 25% for Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 25% for general ward beds. After the order, the COVID designated beds for normal wards increased by 842, and there was an increase of 230 in ICU beds. "Post the orders by CM Kejriwal, surveillance and monitoring teams have been sternly observing the situation at the district level. Moreover, tracing of up to a minimum of 30 contacts of those who have been tested positive will be done. They will also be required to isolate themselves so that the spread can be contained at the initial stage," an official statement said.

Jain had earlier informed that COVID-19 testing will be increased to 80,000 per day in the national capital.

Delhi government had earlier this week capped the guests allowed at open wedding venues at 200 and at 100 in case of closed spaces. It also said that only 50 persons will be allowed at funerals till 30 April.

