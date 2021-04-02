Earlier, Delhi chief minister ordered authorities to increase beds in 33 private hospitals by 25% for Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 25% for general ward beds. After the order, the COVID designated beds for normal wards increased by 842, and there was an increase of 230 in ICU beds. "Post the orders by CM Kejriwal, surveillance and monitoring teams have been sternly observing the situation at the district level. Moreover, tracing of up to a minimum of 30 contacts of those who have been tested positive will be done. They will also be required to isolate themselves so that the spread can be contained at the initial stage," an official statement said.