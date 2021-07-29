Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi: Underworld don Chhota Rajan admitted to AIIMS

Delhi: Underworld don Chhota Rajan admitted to AIIMS

The 61-year-old gangster was earlier admitted to AIIMS after he tested positive for COVID-19.
1 min read . 01:04 PM IST

Chhota Rajan complained of stomach ache following which he was admitted to the hospital and is currently under treatment at AIIMS.

Underworld don Rajendra Nikhalje alias Chhota Rajan was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on July 27, informed Tihar officials on Thursday.

He complained of stomach ache following which he was admitted to the hospital and is currently under treatment at AIIMS.

Earlier in April, the 61-year-old gangster was earlier admitted to AIIMS after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Rajan was deported to India after being arrested in 2015 from Bali in Indonesia. Since then, he is lodged in Tihar jail in New Delhi.

In 2018, Rajan was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of journalist J Dey in 2011.

