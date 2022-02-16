Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi: Unidentified man detained for trying to enter NSA Ajit Doval's house

Delhi: Unidentified man detained for trying to enter NSA Ajit Doval's house

1 min read . 01:27 PM IST Livemint

The incident took place around 7:30 AM when a red-colour SUV, being driven by a single person, attempted a forced entry through the gate of Doval's high-security central Delhi residence

Security agencies have arrested an unidentified man who was trying to enter the residence of National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Wednesday.

The incident took place around 7:30 AM when a red-colour SUV, being driven by a single person, attempted a forced entry through the gate of Doval's high-security central Delhi residence.

The car was intercepted outside the entry gate and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel nabbed the man. The man was later handed over to the police.

the man has been identified as Shantanu Reddy from Bengaluru and looks to be mentally unstable, according to the official. The car was hired from Noida, officials added. Doval was present at his residence when the incident took place.The NSA is secured under the top Z category of CISF commandos.

