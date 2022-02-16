Delhi: Unidentified man detained for trying to enter NSA Ajit Doval's house

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The car was intercepted outside the entry gate and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel nabbed the man. The man was later handed over to the police.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
the man has been identified as Shantanu Reddy from Bengaluru and looks to be mentally unstable, according to the official. The car was hired from Noida, officials added. Doval was present at his residence when the incident took place.The NSA is secured under the top Z category of CISF commandos.
the man has been identified as Shantanu Reddy from Bengaluru and looks to be mentally unstable, according to the official. The car was hired from Noida, officials added. Doval was present at his residence when the incident took place.The NSA is secured under the top Z category of CISF commandos.