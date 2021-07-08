Delhi University admission 2021: The admission at Delhi University will continue to take place digitally this year as well in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to DU chairperson of admissions, Rajeev Gupta, the registrations for postgraduate and PhD courses are expected to begin within 10-days while the registrations for the undergraduate courses will begin by July-end.

However, the Delhi University had already invited online applications from foreign candidates in April for various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

This week, the Delhi University said it has received a total of 1,324 overseas applications, including 320 from Afghanistan, for the 2021-22 academic year.

The university's Foreign Students' Registry (FSR) admission committee said the applications were received from 61 countries.

It received 185 applications from Nepal, 156 from Tibet, 10 from Vietnam, seven from Thailand, five from Sri Lanka.

Other applicants are from Bangladesh, China, Bhutan, Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Iraq, Japan, and Jordan among other countries.

Further, DU might continue to hold merit-based admissions, according to a report in news18. Earlier, Delhi University was thinking of organising a Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CU-CET) for admission, but there's no final decision on it yet.

