The University of Delhi (DU) on Thursday informed that a total of 12,774 applications have been approved by the principals of various colleges under the first cut-off list. It added it received more than 59,000 applications on the final day of DU admissions 2021 under the first cut-off list. And, over 17,000 students have paid the fees so far, it added.

DU's admission process for the first cut-off list ended yesterday.

"The total number of applications stands at 59,525, while 17,913 students have paid the fees. A total of 12,774 applications have been approved by the principals of various colleges," according to data shared by the Delhi University.

DU's Ramjas College Principal, Manoj Khanna told the PTI news agency that they have approved 400 admissions. "We will have to cancel the admissions if the students do not submit the documents or give an undertaking," he added.

At Hindu College, more than 900 students deposited the fees and nearly 700 applications were approved by the principal. At Miranda House, nearly 600 applications have been approved while at Hansraj College, 304 admissions have taken place to science courses and 225 to arts and commerce courses. In Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) College, a total of 400 students have paid the fees, 600 admissions have been approved while 400 have been rejected.

Delhi University (DU) released the first cut-off list for various undergraduate courses on October 1. Colleges that have declared 100% cut-off this year are-- Shri Ram College for Commerce (SRCC) for BA (Hons) Economics and BCom Honours, Hindu College and Ramjas College for Political Science Honours, SGTB Khalsa College for BCom, Hansraj College, Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies and Deen Dayal Upadhyay College for BSc (Hons) Computer Science and Jesus and Mary College for BA(Hons) Psychology and Ramjas College for a combination of BA programme.

DU will release second and third cutoffs will be released on October 9 and on October 16, respectively. Under Delhi University, there are 90 colleges. Around 70,000 seats are there for undergraduate students.

