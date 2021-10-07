The University of Delhi (DU) on Thursday informed that a total of 12,774 applications have been approved by the principals of various colleges under the first cut-off list. It added it received more than 59,000 applications on the final day of DU admissions 2021 under the first cut-off list. And, over 17,000 students have paid the fees so far, it added.

