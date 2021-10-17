Delhi University will commence admissions for undergraduate courses under its third cut-off list from Monday. Over 51,000 candidates have already secured admissions under the previous two lists, with colleges over-admitting students to certain popular courses.

Aspirants can apply for the course of their choice with Delhi University till October 21. They will have to pay their fees by October 25.

The Delhi University released its third cut-off list on Saturday with the required marks for admission to courses seeing a decline of 0.25 per cent to 1.5 per cent and popular courses still available in colleges.

Even though the cut-offs continue to remain on the higher side with the third list, there is a chance for aspiring students as seats are still available with colleges.

After the third cut-off, a special cut-off will be declared on October 25 for candidates who were eligible but could not or did not take admission in the earlier three cut-offs.

According to the guidelines, the declaration of special cut-offs will be subject to availability of vacant seats in the respective programme. This special cut-off will be the last declared cut-off of the respective programme in a college.

“For example, if in a college, the first cut-off for B.Sc (H) Mathematics for a specific category was 98 per cent and the college did not declare second and third cut-off for the programme in that category and seats remained vacant later, then special cut-off for B.Sc (H) Mathematics for that specific category for college A will be 98 per cent," the guidelines stated.

Candidates who have secured admission in any of the earlier three cut-off lists will not be allowed to participate in the special cut-offs.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.