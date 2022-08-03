Additionally, the report stated that in the third phase, seats will be allocated through a merit list. If two or more candidates have the same CUET merit score, the candidate with a higher percentage of aggregate marks (for the best three subjects of Class 12) will be given preference. If the score is still tied, the older candidate will be given preference. The entire process will take place through a centralised CSAS portal. For admission through the sports quota, 50% weightage will be given to the CUET score and the rest to a performance-based test, the report said. A person who wishes to withdraw their admission would be charged ₹1,000, officials said.