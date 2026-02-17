Delhi University bans protests and processions on campus for a month: Here’s why

The Delhi University (DU) has issued a statement, banning protests, demonstrations, public meetings, and processions on the campus for a month any kind on campus for a month. In a circular to all students, faculty members and staff about the prohibition of the said activities, citing concerns over obstruction of traffic, threats to safety and disturbance of public peace.

The order, dated February 17, DU's office of the proctor said the restriction follows inputs that “unrestricted public gatherings” could escalate and affect law and order.

It also cited an earlier order by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Civil Lines, barring public gatherings, the carrying of torches or similar items, and the raising of slogans or delivery of speeches that could disrupt public order or traffic movement.

The order read, “The undersigned hereby informs all students, faculty members, and staff of the University of Delhi that public meetings, processions, demonstrations, and protests of any kind are strictly prohibited within the University Campus for a period of one month.”

“This order is issued in view of information received indicating that unrestricted public gatherings, processions, or demonstrations on campus may lead to obstruction of traffic, threats to human life, and disturbance of public peace. In the past, organizers have often failed to control such protests, which have escalated and spread widely, resulting in deterioration of law and order within the University campuses," it said.

The order read that the "assembly of five or more persons, shouting slogans and making speeches, carrying of any hazardous materials, including mashals, beacons/torches etc are prohibited."

Referring to the assistant police commissioner order, the university said, “In this context, it is further informed that the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Sub-Division Civil Lines, has also issued an order vide Order No. 18441-18550/R/ACP/Civil Lines, Delhi dated 26.12.2025, read with Notification No. U-11036/3/1978(i)-UTL dated 01.07.1978 of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, New Delhi, and Notification No. F.No. 110036(i) UTL dated 09.09.2010 of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, New Delhi, wherein the following activities have been prohibited: i) Holding of any public meeting, rally, dharna, protest, or agitation. ii) Assembly of five or more persons. ii) Carrying of any hazardous materials, including Mashals/Beacons/Torches, etc. iv) Engaging in any activity that may affect the general tranquillity of the public or the smooth flow of traffic. v) Shouting of slogans and making speeches.”

The ban on all kinds of protests, demonstrations and processions takes immediate effect and will remain in force for one month unless withdrawn earlier.